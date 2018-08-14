COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo.(CBS4)– A family is considering the damage done to their toddler after he was held hostage by his daycare provider in Colorado Springs last week.

Police went to the in-home, unlicensed daycare on Friday where the woman who ran “Tiny Toes,” known to the parents as Sarah Richmond, was actually using a fake name to allegedly cover up her criminal past.

The woman’s real name, Anna Brimm, and another man inside the home kept the boy hostage for about an hour.

Brimm, and a man inside the house, later identified as Dirk Kilgore, refused to open the door for police or the child’s parents.

After about an hour of negotiations, the 2-year-old was returned to his parents. Brimm and Kilgore were arrested.

Police say they later obtained a search warrant and went inside the house, where they found 12.6 grams of meth, 7.3 grams of brown heroin, 28.2 grams of black tar heroin, 1.3 grams of cocaine, and 550 prescription pills — including Methadone, Adderall, Xanax, Tramadol, Oxycodone and Clonazepanm.

Officers also found a Sig Sauer P250 40 caliber handgun.

The recovered drugs were reportedly worth over $35,000.

“It’s insane to think that my son was there for 9 months, and what he could have seen, I don’t know,” said the boy’s mother, who didn’t want to be identified.

Brimm faces additional charges of kidnapping.