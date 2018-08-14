PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Bud Light is betting that the Cleveland Browns will at least win one game this season.

They’ve teamed up with ten Cleveland bars to install “Victory Fridges” full of Bud Light that will automatically unlock when the Browns win their first regular season game of the year.

Bud Light says the “Victory Fridges” are smart-technology refrigerators that will automatically unlock after the Browns capture their first regular-season victory in 2018.

The fridges will reportedly unlock the second the clock strikes zero, and the Browns are victorious, giving fans free beer.

Cleveland hasn’t won a regular season game since 2016, when they beat the San Diego Chargers 20-17.

In 2017 the team went 0-16.

The Browns take on the Pittsburgh Steelers week one of the 2018 NFL season.