  • CBS4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    10:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    11:37 PMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    12:37 AMCBS4 News at 10
    01:14 AMComics Unleashed
    01:44 AMPaid Program
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Alamo Draft House, BlacKkKlansman, Cannes Film Festival, Colorado Springs Police Department, Denzel Washington, Jordan Peele, Ku Klux Klan, Ron Stallworth, Spike Lee, Unite The Right

By Stan Bush

DENVER (CBS4) — In 1978, Ron Stallworth was a 25-year-old cop, Colorado Springs’ first black officer, when he decided he’d try to infiltrate a local chapter of the Ku Klux Klan by responding to a newspaper ad.

“I couldn’t believe they were so blatant and that they would be so dumb and their stupidity would lead to this investigation,” says Stallworth.

blackkklasman premiere arrivals trunc frame 2603 The Real BlacKkKlansman: Im Just A Retired Cop With A Unique Story

(CBS)

He would go on to write about his experience in his book ‘Black Klansman’, which is now a critically acclaimed movie directed and produced by Academy Award winners by Spike Lee and Jordan Peele, respectively.

blackkklasman premiere arrivals trunc frame 961 The Real BlacKkKlansman: Im Just A Retired Cop With A Unique Story

(CBS)

The film is hailed as one of Lee’s finest in his illustrative career and after winning the Grand Prix award at this year’s Cannes Film Festival, the Oscars may be next.

blk 901 epk broll selects v2 02 trunc frame 9128 The Real BlacKkKlansman: Im Just A Retired Cop With A Unique Story

(CBS)

On Monday, Stallworth returned to Colorado for a screening of the film at Denver’s Alamo Draft House. He sat down with CBS 4’s Stan Bush to discuss the movie, its message, and how its themes are more relevant today.

blackkklansman1 The Real BlacKkKlansman: Im Just A Retired Cop With A Unique Story

(CBS)

“I’m happy with everything in the film. I knew they would Hollywood-ize it,” says Stallworth.

Denzel Washington’s son, John David Washington, plays Stallworth.

blk 901 epk broll selects v2 02 trunc frame 3954 The Real BlacKkKlansman: Im Just A Retired Cop With A Unique Story

(CBS)

Lee took some liberty with the film; adding a love interest for Stallworth and changing the names and backgrounds of some of the supporting characters, including Stallworth’s partner Flip, portrayed by Star Wars actor Adam Driver. But, despite the changes Stallworth says the film is true to his experience.

“It is authentic. The basic issues are there. They spiced it up for plot.”

BlacKkKlansman is an overtly political film. In the film, Lee draws a straight line from the rise of the KKK to the Unite the Right protests in Charlottesville and President Trump’s response noting there were “good people on both sides.”

blk 901 epk broll selects v2 02 trunc frame 7924 The Real BlacKkKlansman: Im Just A Retired Cop With A Unique Story

(CBS)

Stallworth says he’s been given a powerful platform through the film and wants to use it for political activism. He wants Democrats to regain control of Congress in the mid-term elections and hopes the film encourages people to vote.

“My very existence has had political implications,” says Stallworth. “When I was brought on (to CSPD) I was asked ‘Can you be the Jackie Robinson here?’”

Stallworth calls the film Spike Lee’s finest. The retired officer is now on a national press tour for the movie and his book that inspired the film. If the Academy of Motion Pictures does recognize BlacKkKlansman, Stallworth hopes to be on hand for the ceremony.

“This is way above and beyond anything I could have imagined. I’m just a retired cop with a unique story.”

Stan Bush is a general assignment reporter at CBS4. His stories can be seen on CBS4 News at 10. Read his bio and follow him on Twitter @StanBushTV.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s