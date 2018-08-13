LONGMONT, Colo. (CBS4)– The driver of a scooter faces DUI charges after a crash over the weekend in Longmont.

Police say the man riding the scooter, not the dockless kind seen on the streets of Denver, crashed at South Sunset Street and Creekside Drive on Sunday.

The driver told police that he just bought the scooter a week ago and that it was a, “Chinese knockoff” at the hospital where he received his summons.

Witnesses found the man with blood on his hands, head and shoulders. Police believe the man may have engaged the kickstand that caused him to wipe-out. No other people or vehicles were involved.