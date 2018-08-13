  • CBS4On Air

Tyler Gorrell (credit: Gorrell Family)

SUMMIT COUNTY, Colo (CBS4) – Rescuers continued their search for a missing man from Denver who was last seen 10 days ago.

tyler gorrell pic Dogs, Air Patrol Join Search For Denver Man Missing For 10 Days

Tyler Gorrell (credit: Gorrell Family)

Tyler Gorrell, 33, has not been seen since Aug. 3. His vehicle was found at the Rock Creek winter trailhead in Summit County.

tyler gorrell1 Dogs, Air Patrol Join Search For Denver Man Missing For 10 Days

(credit: Summit County)

“We put deputies at trail heads, and talked to hundreds of hikers since then, and we’ve been searching everyday since then, we’re searching now, and we’ve deployed two missions with civil air patrol and deployed 12 dogs,” said Summit County Sheriff Jamie FitzSimons.

The Summit County Sheriff’s Office is working with investigators from the Denver Police Department.

