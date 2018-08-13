By Tori Mason

DENVER (CBS4)– It’s a startling statistic– one in four women will avoid getting a mammogram because they’re afraid of the pain, discomfort and results.

GE Healthcare listened to that feedback and created Pristina, the industry’s first remote control mammography system designed to make exams more comfortable.

It was designed for women, by women.

With the help of a technician, Pristina allows the patient to control their own breast compression during the exam.

The technology creates high quality images and allows precise positioning, making exams easier, faster and more accurate.

New features could also help reduce the pain associated with a mammogram.

GE hopes a better experience will encourage women to get regular screenings, and improve their chance in the fight against breast cancer.

“We know that when patients are more comfortable they are more likely to return every year and ultimately that will help detect additional cancer and help save lives,” said Julie Blaha with GE Healthcare.

Pristina is already being used in the Denver area. A patient came all the way from Kansas to use the equipment Monday.

Those interested in learning more about the technology can stop by the Pristina mobile center at 8000 E Maplewood, Greenwood Village, CO, 80111 until 7 p.m. Monday.

