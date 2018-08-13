By Ashton Altieri

DENVER (CBS4) – More Colorado kids return to class on Monday including the more than 54,000 students in Cherry Creek Schools. But just because class is back in session doesn’t mean the big summer heat is ending. In fact Monday should come close to matching the heat we experienced on Sunday with highs near 90° in the Denver, Boulder, and Fort Collins areas. It will also stay sunny and dry.

Meanwhile a somewhat different day is expected for mountain areas west of the Continental Divide including Summit and Eagle Counties where a few late day showers and thunderstorm are possible. That being said, the chance for rain is only 10-20% and storms are expected to be weak.

Overall the forecast will trend a bit cooler and a bit wetter on Tuesday with a better chance for thunderstorms in the mountains and one or two possibly drifting east into the metro area during the afternoon and evening. Similar storm chances will continue Wednesday through Friday as temperatures stay mainly in the mid to upper 80s.

Ashton Altieri is a Certified Broadcast Meteorologist.