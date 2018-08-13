  • CBS4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    4:00 PMDr. Phil
    5:00 PMCBS4 News at 5
    5:30 PMCBS Evening News with Jeff Glor
    6:00 PMCBS4 News at 6
    6:30 PMCBS4 News at 6:30
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Denver Police, FBI, Jordan Vong, Local TV, Missing Boy, Montbello
Jordan Vong (credit: CBS)

DENVER (CBS4) – The 16-year-old girl in custody in connection with the death of 7-year-old Jordan Vong will be charged as an adult in his murder.

jordan vong Juvenile To Be Charged As Adult In 7 Year Old Jordan Vongs Death

Jordan Vong (credit: Denver Police Dept.)

Jordan was reported missing on Aug. 6 and officers found his body “intentionally concealed” inside the home in Denver’s Montbello neighborhood just before 9 p.m. the next night.

missing child map frame 890 Juvenile To Be Charged As Adult In 7 Year Old Jordan Vongs Death

The teen, Jordan’s aunt, remained in custody on Monday. Denver District Attorney Beth McCann plans to charge the teen as an adult with one count of first-degree murder after deliberation.

jordan vong1 Juvenile To Be Charged As Adult In 7 Year Old Jordan Vongs Death

Jordan Vong (credit: CBS)

The charges allege that the as-yet unidentified teen, killed her nephew, then wrapped his body in a blanket and hid him in a portable closet in her basement bedroom.

The cause of Jordan’s death is still being determined.

missing child lu4 frame 9129 Juvenile To Be Charged As Adult In 7 Year Old Jordan Vongs Death

(credit: CBS)

Another aunt of Jordan’s has created a GoFundMe Page for a memorial service.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s