DENVER (CBS4) – The 16-year-old girl in custody in connection with the death of 7-year-old Jordan Vong will be charged as an adult in his murder.

Jordan was reported missing on Aug. 6 and officers found his body “intentionally concealed” inside the home in Denver’s Montbello neighborhood just before 9 p.m. the next night.

The teen, Jordan’s aunt, remained in custody on Monday. Denver District Attorney Beth McCann plans to charge the teen as an adult with one count of first-degree murder after deliberation.

The charges allege that the as-yet unidentified teen, killed her nephew, then wrapped his body in a blanket and hid him in a portable closet in her basement bedroom.

The cause of Jordan’s death is still being determined.

Another aunt of Jordan’s has created a GoFundMe Page for a memorial service.