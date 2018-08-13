DENVER (CBS4)– The three homicide victims discovered near South Broadway on Thursday morning were all shot to death.

The Denver County Coroner released the cause of death findings on Monday afternoon.

No arrests have been made in connection to the murders of the three homeless victims, two men and a woman. Their bodies were found near a busy light rail station on South Broadway near Ohio Street in Denver about 11 a.m. Thursday.

The victims have been identified as Christopher Zamudio, 45, Nicole Boston, 28, and Jerome Coronado, 39.

Denver Police are asking for the public’s help in the case. If you were in the area of Ohio & South Broadway anytime Wednesday night until 11 a.m. on Thursday and witnessed something suspicious investigators would like you to call Denver CrimeStoppers at 720-913-STOP.

You can text to CRIMES (274637) then title DMCS and enter your message or send an e-mail to metro-denvercrimestoppers.com. If the information you provide leads to the arrest and charging of a wanted individual, you can receive a cash reward up to $2,000.