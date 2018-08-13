DENVER (CBS4) — Denver police are hoping someone will recognize a man suspected in several window peeping incidents in the Congress Park Neighborhood. Surveillance cameras captured images of the suspect.

Investigators say the window peeping incidents started last December. The most recent report was just last week.

The incidents happened in the late night and early morning hours, according to police.

Subject is described as 22-29 years old, Hispanic or Asian, 5-foot-4 to 5-foot-8, with black hair and moustache.

If you have any information, call Crime Stoppers at 720 913 7867, 720 913 STOP. You can remain anonymous and earn $2,000 in reward money.