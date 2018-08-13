By Michael Spencer

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (CBS4)– Broncos safety Jamal Carter is done for the season after tearing his hamstring in Saturday’s preseason game.

Carter, who made the Broncos as an undrafted rookie in 2017, played in all 16 games last season. He played a major role on special teams playing on 74% of the special teams snaps.

God I Trust You! Just Another Bump In The Road! #BounceBack2️⃣0️⃣ — Jamal Carter Sr. (@Jamal_Carter6) August 12, 2018

The Broncos will host a pair of joint practices with the Chicago Bears beginning on Tuesday as they prepare for their next preseason game on Saturday against Chicago.

