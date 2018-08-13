  • CBS4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    4:00 PMDr. Phil
    5:00 PMCBS4 News at 5
    5:30 PMCBS Evening News with Jeff Glor
    6:00 PMCBS4 News at 6
    6:30 PMCBS4 News at 6:30
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Chad Kelly, Denver Broncos, Local TV, Paxton Lynch, Quarterback

By Michael Spencer

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (CBS4)– The Broncos have made a change at back-up quarterback.

Chad Kelly took second team reps with the Broncos offense during Monday’s practice while Paxton Lynch took third team reps.

“Chad has played well, he’s played with confidence, he moved the ball for us on Saturday night,” said Broncos head coach Vance Joseph. “It’s his turn to the be two. He’s earned that right.”

Prior to Monday, Lynch had been the Broncos back-up behind Case Keenum while Kelly had been the third team quarterback.

kelly roll out copy Broncos Make Back Up Quarterback Change

Chad Kelly (credit: CBS)

“It’s not over, we’re still playing. The depth chart is fluid,” said Joseph. “If you play well and you earn it, you push up and you get it.”

Kelly shined in Denver’s first preseason game throwing for 177 yards and two touchdowns. He also threw one interception.

joseph talks to kelly copy Broncos Make Back Up Quarterback Change

Chad Kelly (credit: CBS)

His quarterback rating of 104.7 was more than quadruple Lynch’s quarterback rating of 22.2. Lynch finished the game 6-11 with 24 yards and an interception.

lynch rollout copy Broncos Make Back Up Quarterback Change

Paxton Lynch (credit: CBS)

The Broncos will begin joint practices with the Chicago Bears on Wednesday and Thursday. They’ll have joint practices on Tuesday and Wednesday and then play the Bears in their second preseason game on Saturday night. Kickoff is schedule for 7:05.

Michael Spencer is a Sports Anchor at CBS4. Read his bio or connect with him on Twitter @MichaelCBS4.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s