By Michael Spencer

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (CBS4)– The Broncos have made a change at back-up quarterback.

Chad Kelly took second team reps with the Broncos offense during Monday’s practice while Paxton Lynch took third team reps.

“Chad has played well, he’s played with confidence, he moved the ball for us on Saturday night,” said Broncos head coach Vance Joseph. “It’s his turn to the be two. He’s earned that right.”

Prior to Monday, Lynch had been the Broncos back-up behind Case Keenum while Kelly had been the third team quarterback.

“It’s not over, we’re still playing. The depth chart is fluid,” said Joseph. “If you play well and you earn it, you push up and you get it.”

Kelly shined in Denver’s first preseason game throwing for 177 yards and two touchdowns. He also threw one interception.

His quarterback rating of 104.7 was more than quadruple Lynch’s quarterback rating of 22.2. Lynch finished the game 6-11 with 24 yards and an interception.

The Broncos will begin joint practices with the Chicago Bears on Wednesday and Thursday. They’ll have joint practices on Tuesday and Wednesday and then play the Bears in their second preseason game on Saturday night. Kickoff is schedule for 7:05.

