  • CBS4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    11:00 AMThe Young and the Restless
    12:00 PMCBS4 News at Noon
    12:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    1:00 PMThe Talk
    2:00 PMLet's Make a Deal
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Brighton, Calae’s Pet Resort, Local TV, Missing Dog, Missing Dog Found, Todd Creek Golf Club

By Melissa Garcia

BRIGHTON, Colo. (CBS4) – A golf course employee has found a dog that disappeared from a boarding kennel earlier this month.

Mo, a 4-year-old Basenji mix, dug his way out from a yard at a pet resort nine days ago while his owners were away on a trip in Wisconsin.

dog lost hotel found pkg frame 513 Escaped Dog Found Wandering Around Golf Course

(credit: CBS)

Around 7:40 a.m. Sunday, Mo’s owner received a call from an employee at a nearby golf course. He had seen the dog wandering around in the brush.

dog lost hotel found pkg frame 573 Escaped Dog Found Wandering Around Golf Course

(credit: CBS)

“I couldn’t believe it,” said Huntor Rainwater, who works at the Heritage Todd Creek Golf Club. “Especially with the coyotes out there. I was glad to see that (the dog) was still running around.”

dog lost hotel found pkg frame 423 Escaped Dog Found Wandering Around Golf Course

CBS4’s Melissa Garcia interviews Huntor Rainwater (credit: CBS)

A call from the golf course to owner Craig Eisman made the reunion possible.

“I sat down and whistled and he came running out (of the cattails). At first, he was a little scared. But when he saw me, he jumped on me and started licking and yelping and it was really cool,” Craig said.

dog lost hotel found pkg frame 1361 Escaped Dog Found Wandering Around Golf Course

CBS4’s Melissa Garcia interviews Craig Eisman (credit: CBS)

“My dad said that they had him. We were so happy, I started crying,” said Craig’s daughter, Graciela.

dog lost hotel found pkg frame 1885 Escaped Dog Found Wandering Around Golf Course

(credit: CBS)

The pet resort owner, who has owned the business for close to 15 years, was equally happy for the discovery.

dog lost hotel found pkg frame 1776 Escaped Dog Found Wandering Around Golf Course

(credit: CBS)

“We were just beyond mortified that he got out. And we’re grateful that he’s been found. Our prayers have been answered. We’ve been praying about this. We’ve been searching on a daily basis,” said Adams, owner of Calae’s Pet Resort.

dog lost hotel found pkg frame 903 Escaped Dog Found Wandering Around Golf Course

(credit: Craig Eisman)

“It was a blessing that we got him back,” Craig said. “We’re going to probably find friends to leave our dogs with from now on.”

dog lost hotel found pkg frame 993 Escaped Dog Found Wandering Around Golf Course

(credit: CBS)

Despite having lost some weight and feeling tired, Craig said Mo appeared to be healthy.

Melissa Garcia has been reporting for CBS4 News since March 2014. Find her bio here, follow her on Twitter @MelissaGarciaTV, or send your story idea to mkgarcia@cbs.com.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s