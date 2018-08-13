By Melissa Garcia

BRIGHTON, Colo. (CBS4) – A golf course employee has found a dog that disappeared from a boarding kennel earlier this month.

Mo, a 4-year-old Basenji mix, dug his way out from a yard at a pet resort nine days ago while his owners were away on a trip in Wisconsin.

Around 7:40 a.m. Sunday, Mo’s owner received a call from an employee at a nearby golf course. He had seen the dog wandering around in the brush.

“I couldn’t believe it,” said Huntor Rainwater, who works at the Heritage Todd Creek Golf Club. “Especially with the coyotes out there. I was glad to see that (the dog) was still running around.”

A call from the golf course to owner Craig Eisman made the reunion possible.

“I sat down and whistled and he came running out (of the cattails). At first, he was a little scared. But when he saw me, he jumped on me and started licking and yelping and it was really cool,” Craig said.

“My dad said that they had him. We were so happy, I started crying,” said Craig’s daughter, Graciela.

The pet resort owner, who has owned the business for close to 15 years, was equally happy for the discovery.

“We were just beyond mortified that he got out. And we’re grateful that he’s been found. Our prayers have been answered. We’ve been praying about this. We’ve been searching on a daily basis,” said Adams, owner of Calae’s Pet Resort.

“It was a blessing that we got him back,” Craig said. “We’re going to probably find friends to leave our dogs with from now on.”

Despite having lost some weight and feeling tired, Craig said Mo appeared to be healthy.

