By Ashton Altieri

DENVER (CBS4) – We officially reached 92° in Denver on Saturday. We should do the same on Sunday under sunny skies.

The only difference between Saturday and Sunday for most areas will be wind. It will get a bit breezy during the afternoon on Sunday with southeast winds gusting up to about 25 mph. Just enough wind that you may notice it from time to time.

In the mountains it will stay mainly dry but there is a slight chance for a thunderstorm mainly south of I-70 and west of the Continental Divide. Mountain towns like Fairplay, Salida, and Saguache have a chance for a a brief thunderstorms during the late afternoon and early evening.

Monday will bring more sunshine and more heat to most of Colorado before a chance in the weather pattern occurs on Tuesday. A summer cold front will back into Colorado from the northeast allowing for somewhat cooler weather and a return for small late day thunderstorm chances to Denver and the Front Range. Similar weather will then prevail for Wednesday through Friday.

Ashton Altieri is a Certified Broadcast Meteorologist. Watch him on the CBS4 Morning News weekdays from 4:30 a.m. to 7 a.m. Connect with Ashton on Facebook and on Twitter @AshtonCBS4.