DENVER (HOODLINE) – A new gym and rock climbing spot has debuted in the neighborhood. The newcomer to RiNo, called Movement Climbing + Fitness, is located at 3201 Walnut St.

(credit: Sara M./Yelp)

The fitness center offers bouldering on the climbing wall, fitness and yoga classes, weightlifting, cardio equipment and child care.

With a 4.5-star rating out of two reviews on Yelp so far, the fresh arrival has already made a good impression.

Sara M., who was the first to review it on July 4, wrote, “Pretty much everything about this gym is perfect. Expansive and spacious bouldering area, clean, well-lit, tons of great problems that are clearly marked and interesting. They even have a traversing area! I’ve never seen this in a bouldering gym before.”

Lynn M. noted, “The facility is open, clean, has variety and I can still climb quickly even if it’s busy because it’s so big.”

Interested? Stop by to welcome the new business to the neighborhood. Movement Climbing + Fitness is open from 6 a.m.–10 p.m. on weekdays and 8 a.m.–8 p.m. on weekends.

