COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4) — A 2-year-old girl was rescued after a tense standoff with a man and a woman at an unlicensed daycare in Colorado Springs Friday night.

According to our partners at KKTV, a parent became concerned around 7:30 p.m. and called in a welfare check at the in-home daycare on Warwick Lane.

The parent believed the woman running “Tiny Toes” daycare was named Sarah Richmond and said nothing had seemed awry while her daughter attended daycare — the house was very clean with an entire daycare setup. The mother said Richmond had approached her on social media about the daycare and that her references appeared convincing.

However, when police went to the home Friday night, they found the woman in the home wasn’t who she said she was. According to KKTV, the woman was actually Anna Brimm, who had several warrants out for her arrest.

Brimm, and a man inside the house, later identified as Dirk Kilgore, refused to open the door for police or the child’s parents.

Brimm finally responded to a text message from the parents, confirming their child was with her in the house.

“One of the commanders was on a bullhorn and went up to the door and said, ‘If you don’t come out soon, we’re going to charge you with kidnapping. This is your last warning,'” neighbor Carl Brandenburg told KKTV.

After an hour of negotiations, Kilgore brought the little girl outside and she was returned to her parents — shaking, crying, but unharmed.

Brandenburg said police immediately took the child and then handcuffed Kilgore.

It was another 20 minutes before Brimm surrendered.

Police say they later obtained a search warrant and went inside the house, where they found 12.6 grams of meth, 7.3 grams of brown heroin, 28.2 grams of black tar heroin, 1.3 grams of cocaine, and 550 prescription pills — and a Sig Sauer P250 40 Cal handgun.

The recovered drugs were reportedly worth over $35,000.

Brimm, 27, faces second-degree kidnapping and child abuse charges, along with several other charges related to drugs.

Kilgore, 45, was arrested on charges of attempting to influence a public servant.