By Melissa Garcia

(DENVER) — The Denver Broncos have welcomed a new tech savvy way to get into Mile High stadium.

Paper tickets are now a thing of the past, as the Broncos have transitioned to a mobile ticketing system of entry.

Staffers said that mobile tickets are the NFL’s way of cutting out scalpers and also aim to get fans into the stadium faster.

People lined up outside broncos stadium Saturday, as gate workers scanned their phones at the gates.

“Have to get with the times,” said Earl Tail, who found out the hard way that printed tickets are no longer accepted.

More than twenty kiosk workers helped fans set up mobile accounts on which to access their entry passes.

Fans can pull up tickets online (https://am.ticketmaster.com/broncos/) or by downloading the Broncos 365 app onto their phones.

“It was seamless,” said Lisa Ransford, a Broncos fan who lives in Aurora. “It was easy.”

Stadiium employees assisted some fans through a few last-minute snags.

Dave and Star Dyer’s tickets took several minutes to load on his phone.

“This is going to take some getting used to,” Dave said.

Season ticket holders have the option of requesting a card to scan at each game instead of using mobile ticketing.

Melissa Garcia has been reporting for CBS4 News since March 2014. Find her bio here, follow her on Twitter @MelissaGarciaTV, or send your story idea to mkgarcia@cbs.com.