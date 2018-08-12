  • CBS4On Air

Filed Under:Stabbing, Thornton Police Department
THORNTON, Colo. (AP) — Colorado police say a brawl at a suburban Denver sports bar has left a woman dead and four others injured.

Thornton Police spokesman Ernie Lucero says officers were called about 1:30 a.m. Saturday to the bar where they found one woman shot to death and another woman and two men with gunshot wounds.

Another man who was at the bar later sought medical attention for a stab wound.

Names of the victims were not immediately released.

No arrests were made and the incident remained under investigation.

