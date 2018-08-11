  • CBS4On Air

Sounds of Summer
Swallow Hill Music
Saturday, Aug. 18, 2018
11:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m.
Cherry Creek Shopping Center

Swallow Hill Music is preparing for its summer concert series “Summer Sounds.” It is happening at Cherry Creek Shopping Center ( ShopCherryCreek.com) Aug. 18. Shoppers can swing by and listen to the tunes from The Dustin Adams Trio and Sasquatch Bluegrass band. This event is just one of many Swallow Hill Music is presenting as it transition from its summer to fall season. Find all events hosted by Swallow Hill Music at swallowhillmusic.org.

