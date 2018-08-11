SUMMIT COUNTY, Colo (CBS4) – Summit County rescue teams are joining the search for a Denver man who has been missing for a week.

Tyler Gorrell, 33, has not been seen since Aug. 3. His vehicle was found at the Rock Creek winter trailhead in Summit County.

Aircraft are searching above treeline and searchers with dogs are covering the area on foot.

“The Summit County Rescue Group’s training, dynamic work ethic and commitment to the mission gives me a lot of hope that we can find Tyler and bring him home to his family,” Summit County Sheriff Jaime FitzSimons said in a prepared statement.

Gorrell is described as 5-foot-8, 200 pounds with long, dark brown hair that is usually in a ponytail. If you know anything about where Gorrell might be, call police.