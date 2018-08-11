By Chris Spears

DENVER (CBS4) – Get ready for a hot and dry day across Colorado with great conditions for getting outside to play.

In the mountains it will be a great day for a hike as we aren’t expecting much in the way of afternoon showers and thunderstorms.

Mountain temps will be in the 70s and 80s with some 90s across the lower elevations.

It’ll be a great evening to attend the Broncos game with mostly clear skies and light wind.

If you are planning to tailgate make sure you wear the sunscreen!

More of the same is expected on Sunday.

