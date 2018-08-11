THORNTON, Colo. (CBS4) — One person died and several others were hurt in an early morning disturbance at the Extra Point Sports Bar in Thornton Saturday.

Thornton Police officers were called out to 4050 E. 100th Avenue at 1:27 a.m.

There, they discovered several shooting victims. An exact number of victims has not been provided.

One of those shooting victims died at the hospital, Thornton PD stated in a press release Saturday.

Also, a stabbing victim who arrived at a nearby hospital seeking treatment was determined to have been injured at the same incident.

“This is an ongoing investigation and a sequence of events is still being put together,” TPD stated.

Investigators are seeking witnesses and information about the incident from the public. The Thornton Police Department’s tip line is 720 977-5069.