DENVER (CBS4) – Before Saturday’s Denver Broncos preseason game the team paid tribute to a former executive who recently died from a rare disease. Tom Heckert died of amyloidosis, which leads to organ failure.

Before kickoff against the Vikings the large screen at Broncos Stadium at Mile High displayed a picture of Heckert.

Heckert was 51. He was employed by the team for five years and was promoted to Senior Personnel Advisor before the 2017 season. He left the team after last season for health reasons.

Last Monday when the team made the announcement about Heckert’s passing, Broncos GM John Elway said said Heckert helped him transition into his role as general manager.

“With his many years of experience and time as a GM, Tom was a tremendous resource and a key member of our team,” Elway said in a prepared statement. “He was a very good evaluator — He had an eye for talent, and we always trusted his voice.”

Former Broncos player T.J. Ward thanked Heckert in a tweet for drafting him back when Ward played for the Cleveland Browns and Heckert was a GM there.

Saddened to hear about the passing of Tom Heckert (Heck) my former GM in Cleveland and a major reason why I signed with the Broncos after you came to Denver. Thank you for drafting me! Thank you for bringing me to Denver! You will be missed! Condolences to the Heckert family 🙏🏾 — T.J. Ward (@BossWard43) August 6, 2018

Others also expressed sadness on Twitter.

I just texted with Tom Heckert on July 18, his birthday. I knew him with the Eagles, Browns and Broncos, and he wasn’t just a kind, generous and smart man, well-liked by both his scouting family and other reporters. He was a good man, which is all we can hope to be. RIP. — Seth Wickersham (@SethWickersham) August 6, 2018

My heart goes out to the family of Tom Heckert. A great football talent evaluator and an even better person. You’ll truly be missed but never forgotten. — Joe Thomas (@joethomas73) August 6, 2018

