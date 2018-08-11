DENVER (CBS4) – Before Saturday’s Denver Broncos preseason game the team paid tribute to a former executive who recently died from a rare disease. Tom Heckert died of amyloidosis, which leads to organ failure.
Before kickoff against the Vikings the large screen at Broncos Stadium at Mile High displayed a picture of Heckert.
Heckert was 51. He was employed by the team for five years and was promoted to Senior Personnel Advisor before the 2017 season. He left the team after last season for health reasons.
Last Monday when the team made the announcement about Heckert’s passing, Broncos GM John Elway said said Heckert helped him transition into his role as general manager.
“With his many years of experience and time as a GM, Tom was a tremendous resource and a key member of our team,” Elway said in a prepared statement. “He was a very good evaluator — He had an eye for talent, and we always trusted his voice.”
Former Broncos player T.J. Ward thanked Heckert in a tweet for drafting him back when Ward played for the Cleveland Browns and Heckert was a GM there.
Others also expressed sadness on Twitter.
