COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4) – Cheyenne Mountain Zoo opened up Saturday and welcomed visitors in Colorado Springs for the first time since a devastating hail storm last week. “And we’re back!” the zoo wrote on their Facebook page.
Zoo staff worked extra hours over the past four days to clear out all the debris.
Baseball-sized hail on Monday killed several animals, damaged buildings and tore into cars. There are still a few of those damaged cars that have to be removed from the zoo’s parking lot and repairs of roofs are underway.
Zookeepers say the animals are getting back to their normal routines.
“The past few days, they’ve been getting spoiled rotten because we’ve been doing work on their yard so we’ve been making sure they get a lot of extra awesome treats,” senior zookeeper Rebecca Zwicker said.
Zoo visitors will still see contractors there for a while working to repair the badly damaged roofs.
The zoo has set up a “Zoo Clean-Up & Relief” fund for those who would like to donate to help.
