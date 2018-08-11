  • CBS4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    12:00 PM2018 PGA Championship
    5:00 PMCBS4 News at 5
    6:00 PMPaid Program
    6:30 PMPaid Program
    7:00 PMPink Collar Crimes
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Chipotle
(credit: iStock/Getty Images Plus)

(CNN Money) – Chipotle’s latest idea to woo customers back: Bacon.

The Colorado-born company will test both applewood smoked bacon and nachos in some cities this fall.

Chipotle is working to win customers back after a series of health scares during the past few years — most notably an E.coli outbreak in late 2015 that made 60 customers in 14 states sick.

To get back on track, the company hired a new CEO, developed a new ad campaign and is experimenting with new menu items. It offered avocado tostadas and a classic Mexican chocolate milkshake in its New York City test kitchen in June.

s097277415 Chipotles Latest Idea To Woo Customers Back: Bacon

(credit: Chipotle)

Bacon and nachos performed well in the test kitchen, said Chris Brandt, the company’s chief marketing officer, in a statement on Thursday.

Some Chipotle locations in Orange County, California, will offer bacon starting next month, and nachos will come to stores in Denver and Minneapolis-St. Paul in October.

Chipotle is also testing new hours and deals.

Through September, some Miami and Dallas restaurants are selling $2 tacos with the purchase of a drink after 8 p.m. Those restaurants are staying open until 11 p.m. In some Philadelphia and Indianapolis stores, customers can add chips and a drink to their meal for $3.

The turnaround appears to be working, although Chipotle suffered a setback last month, when customers got sick at a location in Ohio, sending the stock down 6%.

By Danielle Wiener-Bronner … CNNMoney’s Paul R. La Monica contributed to this report.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2018 Cable News Network, Inc., a Time Warner Company. All rights reserved.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s