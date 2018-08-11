  • CBS4On Air

DENVER (CBS4) – He’s off to a great start.

chad kelly Broncos QB Chad Kelly Impresses In First NFL Action

Quarterback Chad Kelly #6 of the Denver Broncos (credit: Dustin Bradford/Getty Images)

Broncos 2nd year quarterback Chad Kelly saw his first NFL action in the Denver Broncos preseason game Saturday night and he didn’t disappoint, throwing a touchdown pass on his first series.

The 7th rounder from the 2017 draft (“Mr. Irrelevant” — he was the last player picked in the draft) sat out the entire 2017 season with injuries. He spent that time studying the Broncos playbook as he recovered from wrist and knee surgeries, and now he’s battling with Paxton Lynch for the backup quarterback job.

Kelly played for Ole Miss in college. His uncle is Hall of Famer Jim Kelly.

