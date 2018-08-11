DENVER (CBS4) – He’s off to a great start.

Broncos 2nd year quarterback Chad Kelly saw his first NFL action in the Denver Broncos preseason game Saturday night and he didn’t disappoint, throwing a touchdown pass on his first series.

Chad Kelly got a pretty solid cheer from the crowd when he came on the field — Romi Bean (@Romi_Bean) August 12, 2018

Start to freak out about Chad Kelly RIGHT NOW! 36 yard TD from Chad to Matt LaCosse. #4Broncos — Michael Spencer (@MichaelCBS4) August 12, 2018

The 7th rounder from the 2017 draft (“Mr. Irrelevant” — he was the last player picked in the draft) sat out the entire 2017 season with injuries. He spent that time studying the Broncos playbook as he recovered from wrist and knee surgeries, and now he’s battling with Paxton Lynch for the backup quarterback job.

Kelly played for Ole Miss in college. His uncle is Hall of Famer Jim Kelly.