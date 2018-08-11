  • CBS4On Air

Filed Under:Case Keenum, Denver Broncos
Quarterback Case Keenum warms up at Broncos Stadium at Mile High on August 11, 2018 in Denver, Colorado. (credit: Dustin Bradford/Getty Images)

DENVER (CBS4) – The Broncos starters couldn’t get anything going on offense in the early going of Saturday night’s first preseason game.

In their first two possessions against the Minnesota Vikings they were forced to punt twice.

Some of the troubles included a drop of a catch on third down by Royce Freeman and a false start penalty called on new Broncos offensive lineman Jared Veldheer.

New quarterback Case Keenum was taken out of the game after the first two possessions and was replaced by backup quarterback Paxton Lynch. Keenum went 1 for 4 for 5 yards in the little action he saw.

