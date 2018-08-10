BOULDER, Colo. (CBS4) – Police in Boulder are sending out a warning to residents about the dangers of nearby wildlife and including with it a shocking photo.

A mountain lion got into an empty home on Marine Street late Thursday night and killed a cat inside. Police shared a photo on Twitter taken by the homeowner of the animal on the floor next to a wraparound couch in the home.

“This is unheard in the City of Boulder and very worrisome to Colorado Parks and Wildlife,” said Shannon Aulabaugh, a spokeswoman for Boulder police, in a prepared statement.

The lion got in through a screen door and then couldn’t get out, according to police. When the homeowner got home at 10:40 p.m. they discovered the animal inside and called police. Officers from Boulder police and Colorado Parks & Wildlife spent more than an hour trying to convince the animal to leave, which it eventually did through the front door. Their efforts included firing non-lethal ammunition at the animal.

No one was hurt and the mountain lion didn’t appear to be injured by the ammo that was fired.

Boulder police wrote in their tweet: “Please keep ground level doors and windows closed and locked at night and when you are not home.”

Marine Street runs east-west through Boulder two streets south of Arapahoe Avenue. It ends just east of the Boulder foothills at 4th Street.