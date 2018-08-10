By Ashton Altieri

DENVER (CBS4) – The Front Range will stay sunny, dry, and very warm through the weekend. High temperatures will reach the upper 80s and lower 90s which is slightly above normal for the second weekend in August.

Meanwhile, other parts of the state will experience a few thunderstorms including the far Eastern Plains (east of Limon) early Friday and then over the central and southern mountains (the mountains south of I-70) during the afternoon and evening on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday. No severe weather is expected and in most mountain areas the thunderstorm activity will be isolated.

The weather will be warm for the first Broncos pre-season game Saturday night at Mile High. Temperatures will start in the 80s and eventually fall into the 70s under clear skies.



Similar weather is expected for Sunday and into early next week although it won’t be quite as warm by Tuesday.

Ashton Altieri is a Certified Broadcast Meteorologist.