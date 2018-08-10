ASPEN, Colo. (CBS4) – Former professional cyclist Lance Armstrong crashed while riding his bike on a trail in the Aspen area and went to the hospital to get checked.
Well, sometimes you’re the hammer and sometimes you’re the nail! The Tom Blake trail (one of my faves) came up and tried to KO my ass today. Took quite the blow to the noggin’ so swung by the Aspen Valley Hospital (great facility!) to get my head checked. For the 46 yrs prior to today I completely would have blown off getting checked. Not now. Small world story – a few weeks back I posted a pic of @ghincapie, @mikekloser, and myself. Credit photo to “some dude at top of buttermilk”. Well, that ‘dude’ turned out to be @ajaxrider – the ER doc on duty today! Charlie, thanks for looking after me.
In a selfie posted on Instagram showing his bloodied face, Armstrong wrote “sometimes you’re the hammer and sometimes you’re the nail.” He said he was riding on the Tom Blake Trail when he crashed and injured his head.
Armstrong thanked the ER doctor who treated him at Aspen Valley Hospital and called it a “great facility!”
Armstrong won seven Tour de France titles with the U.S. Postal Service team but he was stripped of those titles after admitting to using performance enhancing drugs. He is a part-time resident of Aspen.