ASPEN, Colo. (CBS4) – Former professional cyclist Lance Armstrong crashed while riding his bike on a trail in the Aspen area and went to the hospital to get checked.

In a selfie posted on Instagram showing his bloodied face, Armstrong wrote “sometimes you’re the hammer and sometimes you’re the nail.” He said he was riding on the Tom Blake Trail when he crashed and injured his head.

Armstrong thanked the ER doctor who treated him at Aspen Valley Hospital and called it a “great facility!”

Armstrong won seven Tour de France titles with the U.S. Postal Service team but he was stripped of those titles after admitting to using performance enhancing drugs. He is a part-time resident of Aspen.