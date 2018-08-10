DENVER (CBS4) – Voters in Colorado will get to vote on a ballot initiative this fall that would raise the amount of money going to education.

The Colorado Secretary of State’s office confirmed on Thursday that Initiative 93 made it on the ballot. If approved, those who make more than $150,000 a year would have higher income taxes. The extra money collected would be used for schools across the state.

Denver Public Schools says if voters approve the measure it will use the money they receive to pay their teachers more.