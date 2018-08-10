  • CBS4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    3:00 PMHot Bench
    3:30 PMHot Bench
    4:00 PMDr. Phil
    5:00 PMCBS4 News at 5
    5:30 PMCBS Evening News with Jeff Glor
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Campaign 2018, Denver Public Schools, Education, Initiative 93, Local TV

DENVER (CBS4) – Voters in Colorado will get to vote on a ballot initiative this fall that would raise the amount of money going to education.

The Colorado Secretary of State’s office confirmed on Thursday that Initiative 93 made it on the ballot. If approved, those who make more than $150,000 a year would have higher income taxes. The extra money collected would be used for schools across the state.

teacher generic colorado Initiative 93 Makes It Onto Colorado Ballot

(credit: CBS)

Denver Public Schools says if voters approve the measure it will use the money they receive to pay their teachers more.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s