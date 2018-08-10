By Chris Spears

DENVER (CBS4) – If you’re hoping to view this weekend’s peak of the annual Perseid Meteor Shower, dubbed one of the best each year, then we have good news with regard to Colorado’s weather forecast.

Most of the state should experience clear to mostly clear skies each night.

Experts say up to 75 meteors will be possible per hour as Earth passes through debris from the Swift-Tuttle comet.

For the best viewing, move away from city lights and look to the north.

Allow about 20 minutes for your eyes to adjust to the dark.

