Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top budget-friendly diners in Denver, partially using Yelp data, to produce a ranked list of where to venture when you’re looking to fill up your plate without emptying your wallet.

1. The Butcher Block Cafe

Topping the list is The Butcher Block Cafe, which serves breakfast, brunch and traditional American fare. Located at 1701 38th St. in north Denver, it is the highest rated cheap diner in the city, boasting 4.5 stars out of 280 reviews on Yelp. Family owned for more than 30 years, the eatery’s other outposts are just north of downtown on Washington Street and in Commerce City.

The menu has options such as burgers, sandwiches, chili, soups, salads, breakfast burritos, omelets and more. Look for dishes like the Block Buster Burger (with a half-pound beef patty), the grilled sirloin steak platter (soup or salad, a roll and either french fries or whipped potatoes) and the Roundhouse breakfast (two eggs, ham, cheese, bacon and sausage layered on hash browns). (See the menu here and here.)

Yelper Brena E., who reviewed it on June 11, said, “This is a traditional, no-frills diner. Good food and service with low prices. We stopped on a Sunday morning and it was busy, but we were seated right away. The owner was working and stopped to chat with some regulars.”

2. Pete’s Kitchen

Next up is Pete’s Kitchen at 1962 E. Colfax Ave., which is open 24 hours a day. With four stars out of 588 reviews on Yelp, the family-owned diner and Greek spot has proven to be a local favorite for those looking for an inexpensive option or in search of late-night eats.

The menu has soups, salads, sandwiches, burgers, various Greek entrees, breakfast platters, pancakes and more. Look for the Greek-style souvlaki with fries, the pork chop dinner (two chops with mashed potatoes, gravy and vegetables) and the Hunter’s Style Breakfast (bed of hash browns topped with a slice of ham and two eggs, basted in green pepper rings with toast). (See the full menu here.)

Dave S. wrote, “Delicious food at a reasonable price. Friendly staff and open 24 hours a day. I love the gyro sandwiches and the Greeks salads. The burgers always look off the charts too.”

3. The Breakfast King

Southwest Denver’s The Breakfast King, located at 1100 S. Santa Fe Drive, is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the affordable breakfast and brunch spot four stars out of 384 reviews.

On the menu, you’ll find the King Omelette (four eggs, cheese, sausage, bacon, ham, mushrooms, tomatoes, onions and green peppers with hash browns, potatoes, toast and jelly), the trout and eggs platter and the pancake sandwich (minced ham and two scrambled eggs between two pancakes).

It also has lunch and dinner options. (See the full menu here.)

Yelper Charlette O., who reviewed it on July 25, wrote, “They really are the king. Such good quality food that fills you up and makes you smile with contentment. The waitress we had was super nice and kept filling our coffees, plus asking how it was just the right amount of times.”

4. Lancer’s Diner

Lancer’s Diner, serving breakfast, brunch and traditional American cuisine in southwest Denver, is another much-loved, affordable go-to, with 4.5 stars out of 60 Yelp reviews. Head over to 2991 W. Evans Ave. to see for yourself.

On the menu, you’ll find the Mass Confusion (one biscuit, scrambled eggs, homemade country gravy, bacon bits and home fries), the Mexican Combo dinner (bean and beef burrito smothered in cheese and chili with a chile rellenos on the side) and the Avalanche Burger (American cheese, bacon, onion rings, barbecue sauce and ranch), among many other options.

Amanda L. wrote, “This place was phenomenal! Large portions, reasonable prices, large selection on the menu and very busy, but no wait!”

5. 20th Street Café

Finally, over in Five Points, check out 20th Street Café, which has earned four stars out of 158 reviews on Yelp. Dig in at the diner by heading over to 1123 20th St.

When you visit, you’ll see menu options like the breakfast burrito (two scrambled eggs and hash browns wrapped in a flour tortilla, then smothered with green chili and cheese); the meatloaf served with choice of mashed potatoes, steamed rice, vegetables or salad; and the grilled cheese sandwich with a side of soup.

Taylor B. said, “This is a no-frills breakfast spot that I’d choose over snooze any day of the week. The food is phenomenal. The prices are good. The service is friendly. And there’s never a wait.”

Article provided by Hoodline.