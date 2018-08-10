  • CBS4On Air

Filed Under:Colorado Mesa University, Diploma Misspelling, Grand Junction, Mesa County

(CNN) – Colorado Mesa University is issuing two diplomas for the price of one. The catch? The first one was signed by the chair of CMU’s “Coard of Trustees.”

co misspelled diplomas 6vo transfer frame 0 Grad Who Noticed Typo On Diplomas Wasnt Initially Sure It Was A Mistake

(credit: Grand Junction Daily Sentinel & Christopher Tomlinson)

The embarrassing typo lingered in the bottom left corner of nearly 9,200 diplomas for six years — until outgoing school newspaper editor Alec Williams caught it this month.

Williams was looking at a photo of a past graduate’s diploma online. At first, he said, he wasn’t sure if what he saw was actually a mistake or just part of the classic Old English font used on diplomas.

“If they’re going to do anything right, they need to make sure — at the very least — the non-name related words are spelled correctly,” Williams told CNN.

The university has already created a website to fulfill diploma requests with the goal of having each diploma reprinted and mailed out within two days. Each reissued diploma will cost the university about $5.

“A diploma symbolizes tremendous hard work and investment made by students in their education,” the school told CNN in a statement.

So, let this be a lesson for college graduates everywhere: Make sure to triple-check your diplomas, Blass of 2018.

By Megan Cain and Saeed Ahmed, CNN

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2018 Cable News Network, Inc., a Time Warner Company. All rights reserved.

