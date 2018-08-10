DENVER (CBS4) — A man who was found guilty in a deadly stabbing while wearing claw-like gloves and clown-style makeup was sentenced to prison on Friday.

Christian Gulzow, 37, was found guilty of second-degree murder in June.

Gulzow fatally stabbed Brian Lucero, 29, in the parking lot of Torchy’s Tacos on Broadway in Denver on May 23, 2017.

Police have said that witnesses reported seeing a man with white clown makeup with black streaks threatening Lucero in a nearby convenience store.

Authorities have said Gulzow followed Lucero when he left the store. Lucero was found with a stab wound to his neck.

Gulzow was sentenced to 42 years in prison.