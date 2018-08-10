  • CBS4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    6:30 PMTogether with Karen Leigh
    7:00 PMTKO: Total Knock Out
    8:00 PMWhistleblower
    9:00 PMBlue Bloods
    10:00 PMCBS4 News at 10
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Cheyenne Mountain Zoo, Colorado Springs, El Paso County, Hail Damage, Hail Storm, Local TV, Severe Weather

By Michael Abeyta

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4)– A devastating hail storm struck Southern Colorado on Monday, causing extensive damage to the Cheyenne Mountain Zoo, sending guests to the hospital and ultimately resulting in the deaths of five animals.zoo damage 8 Cheyenne Mountain Zoo To Reopen After Damaging Hail Storm

The animals and staff were caught off guard by the hail storm. The scene at the grizzly bear exhibit was hectic. Hail the size of softballs rained down on the bears and guests.

cmz hail injuries intro 6vo frame 299 Cheyenne Mountain Zoo To Reopen After Damaging Hail Storm

(credit: Bill Watson)

Days later on Friday, it was a much different story. A bright sunny day and lots of work by animal keepers means things are starting to get back to normal, but remnants of the hail storm are still visible.

cheyenne mountain zoo 5pkg frame 2735 Cheyenne Mountain Zoo To Reopen After Damaging Hail Storm

(credit: CBS)

Broken and boarded up skylights, battered roofs, and staff workers’ cars totaled from the storm are a stark reminder of just how damaging the storm was.

cheyenne mountain zoo 5pkg frame 1017 Cheyenne Mountain Zoo To Reopen After Damaging Hail Storm

(credit: CBS)

PHOTO GALLERY: Hail Storm Slams Into Colorado Springs Area

Dina Bredahl a long time zoo employee, says, “It was a crazy day. I’ve worked here 19 years and I’ve never seen anything like what we experienced that day.”

cheyenne mountain zoo 5pkg frame 1077 Cheyenne Mountain Zoo To Reopen After Damaging Hail Storm

(credit: CBS)

The zoo lost three animals. One, a Muscovy duck named Daisy who, just before the storm, was entertaining guests in her habitat.

cheyenne mountain zoo 5pkg frame 1470 Cheyenne Mountain Zoo To Reopen After Damaging Hail Storm

(credit: CBS)

Animal Care Manager Joanna Husby says, “She was diving underwater, she was splashing her wings so hard that guests were actually getting splashed.”

cheyenne mountain zoo 5pkg frame 1835 Cheyenne Mountain Zoo To Reopen After Damaging Hail Storm

(credit: CBS)

Thanks to quick thinking and actions of zoo employees, there weren’t more animals lost or serious injury to guests.

cheyenne mountain zoo 5pkg frame 2525 Cheyenne Mountain Zoo To Reopen After Damaging Hail Storm

(credit: CBS)

Rebecca Zwicker was actually off that day, but when she heard what was going on she rushed to the zoo to check up on her animals and the people who came to see them.

colorado springs zoo transfer frame 926 Cheyenne Mountain Zoo To Reopen After Damaging Hail Storm

(credit: CBS)

“Of course I wasn’t going to stay home. This is home away from home. I needed to come see how things were.”

zoo damage 11 Cheyenne Mountain Zoo To Reopen After Damaging Hail Storm

(credit: CBS)

There’s still some work that needs to be done, but the plan is to open the zoo on Saturday so people can come see that their favorite animals are doing okay.

cheyenne mountain zoo 5pkg frame 1925 Cheyenne Mountain Zoo To Reopen After Damaging Hail Storm

(credit: CBS)

“Our exhibits look great, our animals are looking great. We might look a little tired when we open tomorrow, but everything else is looking amazing,” says Zwicker.

cheyenne mountain zoo 5pkg frame 198 Cheyenne Mountain Zoo To Reopen After Damaging Hail Storm

(credit: CBS)

The zoo has received some donations to open the doors. A donation of $150,000 from the El Pomar Foundation and $150,000 from Lida Hill. The zoo is still taking donations not only for the zoo recovery, but also to help staff members who were affected by the storm.

LINK: Cheyenne Mountain Zoo Donations

Michael Abeyta is a 4th generation Coloradan and a Multimedia Journalist for CBS4. His stories can be seen on CBS4 News at 5 & 6. He is on Twitter! Follow him @AbeytaCBS4.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s