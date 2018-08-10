DENVER (CBS4) – 2018 will welcome several new faces to the Denver Broncos. 32 new players were added via free agency, college free agency, trades, or the 2018 NFL Draft.
NEW PLAYERS ON DENVER’S ROSTER IN 2018
How They Were Acquired
NFL Draft: 10 Players
College Free Agency: 11 Players
Veteran Free Agency: 8 Players
Trade: 2 Players
Waiver Claims: 1 Player
TOTAL: 32
New Veteran Players
Tramaine Brock, CB, Free Agent
Corey “Philly” Brown, WR, Free Agent
Su’a Cravens, S, Trade (Was.)
Case Keenum, QB, Free Agent
Marquette King, P, Free Agent
Andreas Knappe, T, Free Agent
Caushaud Lyons, DE, Free Agent
Clinton McDonald, DL, Free Agent
C.J. Smith, CB, Waivers (Cle.)
Jared Veldheer, T, Trade (Ari.)
DeShawn Williams, DE, Free Agent
Denver’s 2018 Draft Class
Bradley Chubb, OLB, 1st Round (5), N.C. State
Courtland Sutton, WR, 2nd Round (40), SMU
Royce Freeman, RB, 3rd Round (71), Oregon
Isaac Yiadom, CB, 3rd Round (99), Boston College
Josey Jewell, LB, 4th Round (106), Iowa
DaeSean Hamilton, WR, 4th Round (113), Penn State
Troy Fumagalli, TE, 5th Round (156), Wisconsin
Sam Jones, G, 6th Round (183), Arizona State
Keishawn Bierria, LB, 6th Round (217), Washington
Dave Williams, RB, 7th Round (226), Arkansas