DENVER (CBS4) – 2018 will welcome several new faces to the Denver Broncos. 32 new players were added via free agency, college free agency, trades, or the 2018 NFL Draft.

NEW PLAYERS ON DENVER’S ROSTER IN 2018

How They Were Acquired

NFL Draft: 10 Players

College Free Agency: 11 Players

Veteran Free Agency: 8 Players

Trade: 2 Players

Waiver Claims: 1 Player

TOTAL: 32

New Veteran Players

Tramaine Brock, CB, Free Agent

Corey “Philly” Brown, WR, Free Agent

Su’a Cravens, S, Trade (Was.)

Case Keenum, QB, Free Agent

Marquette King, P, Free Agent

Andreas Knappe, T, Free Agent

Caushaud Lyons, DE, Free Agent

Clinton McDonald, DL, Free Agent

C.J. Smith, CB, Waivers (Cle.)

Jared Veldheer, T, Trade (Ari.)

DeShawn Williams, DE, Free Agent

Denver’s 2018 Draft Class

Bradley Chubb, OLB, 1st Round (5), N.C. State

Courtland Sutton, WR, 2nd Round (40), SMU

Royce Freeman, RB, 3rd Round (71), Oregon

Isaac Yiadom, CB, 3rd Round (99), Boston College

Josey Jewell, LB, 4th Round (106), Iowa

DaeSean Hamilton, WR, 4th Round (113), Penn State

Troy Fumagalli, TE, 5th Round (156), Wisconsin

Sam Jones, G, 6th Round (183), Arizona State

Keishawn Bierria, LB, 6th Round (217), Washington

Dave Williams, RB, 7th Round (226), Arkansas