(CBS4) – A movie based on a true story from the Colorado Springs Police Department hits theaters this weekend.

Spike Lee wrote and directed “BlacKkKlansman.” It’s based on the story of Ron Stallworth — a black detective in the department who went undercover in a Ku Klux Klan cell in Colorado.

Stallworth even developed a relationship with David Duke, the former Grand Wizard of the KKK.

Stallworth said on CBS This morning Friday he believes if he could have revealed that at the time, it could have changed the course of Duke’s political career.

“(Duke) would have had to answer to the people he was trying to appeal to why he got conned by a black man,” Stallworth said. “I feel like, had I been able to go public with this we might have been able to impact that. We’ll never know.”

Stallworth even still carries his KKK card and showed it off on CBS.

Ron Stallworth, who infiltrated the Ku Klux Klan, still carries his KKK member card from 1979. https://t.co/7V5PSP6Lg0 #BlacKkKlansman pic.twitter.com/gnBadzh1fz — CBS This Morning (@CBSThisMorning) August 10, 2018

It was only good for the year of 1979.

“BlacKkKlansman” is being released a year after the violent white supremacist rally and protest in Charlottesville, Virginia. A car plowed into a crowd during the Aug. 12, 2017, proceedings and killed a woman.