DENVER (CBS4)– Dozens of students received free bike helmets on Friday while meeting pro cyclists.

The helmets were handed out to students at the YMCA at Dora Moore Elementary School, thanks to United Health Care.

Denver police officers joined pro cyclists at the school to talk about bicycle safety.

Organizers say it is not only about getting kids active, but making sure they’re safe while having fun.

“The more exercise they do it makes them healthy physically but also keeps their brain healthy keeps them active and out of trouble and encourages healthy lifestyles,” said Colorado United Health Care spokesperson Grant Snyder.

The kids also got some safety lessons from the experts about what do to and not do when on a bicycle.

