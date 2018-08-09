GLENWOOD SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4) – Firefighters in the Glenwood Springs area have gotten a small wildfire that is burning near homes 70 percent contained.

Pre-evacuation notices that were put in place on Wednesday after the 113 Fire broke out have since been lifted.

The firefight forced officials to close Interstate 70, located just to the south of the burn area, for about 45 minutes on Wednesday afternoon.

On Thursday officials said there will be some lane closures on the interstate between the West Glenwood and South Canyon exits as the firefighters continue to work on the fire.

As of 8:00 this morning, the fire is at 70% containment and has burned 4.5 acres. Fire operations will continue today. I-70 westbound will be reduced to a single lane between West Glenwood (exit 114) and South Canyon (exit 111) #113Fire — Glenwood Springs PD (@glenwoodpolice) August 9, 2018

A helicopter dropped water taken from the Colorado River on the fire on Wednesday. That operation also forced officials to shut down the river to rafters wanting to float through that area.

The fire covers approximately 5 acres.

