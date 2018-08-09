  • CBS4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    09:00 AMRachael Ray
    10:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    11:00 AMThe Young and the Restless
    12:00 PMCBS4 News at Noon
    12:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    View All Programs
Filed Under:113 Fire, Colorado Wildfires, Garfield County, Glenwood Springs, Local TV, Wildfires

GLENWOOD SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4) – Firefighters in the Glenwood Springs area have gotten a small wildfire that is burning near homes 70 percent contained.

113 fire 2 cdot Wildfire Near Glenwood Springs Now 70 Percent Contained

113 Fire (credit: Colorado Department of Transportation)

Pre-evacuation notices that were put in place on Wednesday after the 113 Fire broke out have since been lifted.

The firefight forced officials to close Interstate 70, located just to the south of the burn area, for about 45 minutes on Wednesday afternoon.

On Thursday officials said there will be some lane closures on the interstate between the West Glenwood and South Canyon exits as the firefighters continue to work on the fire.

A helicopter dropped water taken from the Colorado River on the fire on Wednesday. That operation also forced officials to shut down the river to rafters wanting to float through that area.

113 fire 1 cdot Wildfire Near Glenwood Springs Now 70 Percent Contained

113 Fire (credit: Colorado Department of Transportation)

The fire covers approximately 5 acres.

Wildfire Resources

– Visit CBSDenver.com’s Colorado Wildfire section.

Wildfire Photo Galleries

– See images from the most destructive wildfires (Black Forest, Waldo Canyon, High Park and Fourmile), the deadliest (Storm King) and largest wildfire (Hayman) in Colorado history.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s