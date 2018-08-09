By Karen Morfitt

DENVER (CBS4)– Denver police are investigating after three people were found dead not far from a busy light rail station.

According to police, around 11 a.m. Thursday, someone walking near Ohio and South Broadway found the bodies of two men and a woman, believed to be homeless.

“The deaths are suspicious in nature and are currently being investigated as homicides,” Denver Police Investigations Chief Joe Montoya said at a press conference Thursday afternoon.

Montoya says they are looking into whether or not the deaths are connected to a stabbing that happened earlier in the morning, in an area not far from the homicide.

People who work on that stretch of South Broadway say the area has a lot of foot traffic, and the majority appear to be transients.

Sean Jones and Lewis Smith are members of the maintenance crew tasked with keeping the area clean and will often have to work with or around the people visiting the area.

“Majority of the issues is the homeless people we deal with them a lot,” Smith said.

The two say while they often encounter members of Denver’s transient population on the job, those interactions are rarely violent

“Everything from drug use, alcohol to mental illness,” Jones said.

When they arrived to work on Thursday, they quickly noticed the crime scene tape sprawled around one of the buildings that stretched into the RTD parking lot.

“I haven’t really had to deal with anything as crazy as this before it is kind of insane,” Smith said.

While a motive is unclear, Denver police say they are taking every precaution when it comes to safety.

“We’re stepping up all our security measures, not only in this area but we’re going to be doing outreach with our community partners with the transient community, touching base with them, trying to get them resources & trying to get them safer places to stay,” Montoya said.

Denver Police are asking for the public’s help in the case. If you were in the area of Ohio & South Broadway anytime Wednesday night until 11 a.m. on Thursday and witnessed something suspicious investigators would like you to call Denver CrimeStoppers at 720-913-STOP.

