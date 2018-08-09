  • CBS4On Air

DENVER (CBS4) – The teenager accused of killing a 7-year-old boy remained in custody on Thursday without bond.

jordan vong Teen Accused In Death Of 7 Year Old In Custody Without Bond

Jordan Vong (credit: Denver Police Dept.)

Jordan Vong was reported missing on Monday evening and officers found his body “intentionally concealed” inside the home just before 9 p.m. Tuesday. The teen is being held on investigation of first-degree murder.

jordan vong1 Teen Accused In Death Of 7 Year Old In Custody Without Bond

Jordan Vong (credit: CBS)

Jordan was reported missing on Monday night, hours after he was last seen in the Montbello neighborhood near Chambers Road and Bolling Drive.missing child map frame 890 Teen Accused In Death Of 7 Year Old In Custody Without Bond

Denver Police Division Chief Joseph Montoya said neither the identity of the teenager nor how she is known to the family will be released to the public.

missing child lu4 frame 14284 Teen Accused In Death Of 7 Year Old In Custody Without Bond

(credit: CBS)

Montoya said Jordan’s body was discovered after police obtained a search warrant for the family home. He also said that Jordan’s body was intentionally concealed.

Jordan’s aunt has created a GoFundMe Page for a memorial service.

