BREAKING NEWSTriple homicide investigation underway near Denver light rail station
  • CBS4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    7:00 PMThe Big Bang Theory
    7:31 PMYoung Sheldon
    8:00 PMBig Brother
    9:00 PMS.W.A.T.
    10:00 PMCBS4 News at 10
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Local TV, Riverdale Ridge High School, School District 27-J, Thornton

By Dillon Thomas

THORNTON, Colo. (CBS4)– School District 27-J starts their first school year on Friday with four-day weeks. The move could save the district millions of dollars in the coming years, while also giving longer weekends to staff and students.

Incoming students at Riverdale Ridge High School, the district’s newest high school, completed orientation Thursday where the Tuesday-Friday schedule was discussed.

4 day week brighton 5pkg frame 108 Riverdale Ridge High Students Start New School With 4 Day Week

(credit: CBS)

“I may have had a little skepticism,” said Trina Norris-Buck, a principal in the school district. “But, now, we are really getting a lot of positive feedback.”

4 day week brighton 5pkg frame 198 Riverdale Ridge High Students Start New School With 4 Day Week

(credit: CBS)

Nathan Shaver, an arts and journalism teacher at Riverdale Ridge, told CBS4’s Dillon Thomas he saw more positives in the shortened week, than negatives. While the schedule will allow him to do more trips with his son, including to the zoo, he said the longer school days will take adjusting.

4 day week brighton 5pkg frame 1617 Riverdale Ridge High Students Start New School With 4 Day Week

(credit: CBS)

“It gives me a little more family time in larger chunks,” Shaver said.

4 day week brighton 5pkg frame 48 Riverdale Ridge High Students Start New School With 4 Day Week

(credit: CBS)

Some parents expressed concern when the district first discussed the change. Some said they were concerned they would have to find childcare for younger students on Mondays.

4 day week brighton 5pkg frame 618 Riverdale Ridge High Students Start New School With 4 Day Week

(credit: CBS)

Riverdale Ridge parent Malina Pruett told CBS4’s Dillon Thomas she was not concerned with the change, since her daughter is a high school student.

4 day week brighton 5pkg frame 468 Riverdale Ridge High Students Start New School With 4 Day Week

(credit: CBS)

“As a kid, I think a three-day weekend is great. It allows the parents to do more things with their children, and to spend a little more time,” Pruett said.

In order to meet state regulations, class hours will be extended. Classes at high schools will let out after 4 p.m. Classes, which once were around 45 minutes long, are now scheduled to last more than an hour.

4 day week brighton 5pkg frame 378 Riverdale Ridge High Students Start New School With 4 Day Week

(credit: CBS)

“My kids are going to have a lot longer to work,” Shaver said.

Pruett said she was still waiting to see how the schedule change would impact life after school days.

4 day week brighton 5pkg frame 948 Riverdale Ridge High Students Start New School With 4 Day Week

(credit: CBS)

“I am a little nervous on that, especially with sports after school. It is going to be longer days with schools days, sports, homework and sleep, that is going to be a little difficult,” Pruett said.

While parents could expect students to be out of class every Monday, the same doesn’t go for staff.

4 day week brighton 5pkg frame 1338 Riverdale Ridge High Students Start New School With 4 Day Week

(credit: CBS)

Teachers will have planning days one Monday per month. Administrators will have to work two Mondays every month.

Dillon Thomas is a reporter at CBS4 and a Colorado native. He believes everyone has a story, and would love to share yours! You can find more of his stories by following him on Twitter, @DillonMThomas.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s