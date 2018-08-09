BREAKING NEWSTriple homicide investigation underway near Denver light rail station
  • CBS4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    2:00 PMLet's Make a Deal
    3:00 PMHot Bench
    3:30 PMHot Bench
    4:00 PMDr. Phil
    5:00 PMCBS4 News at 5
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Denver Police, Local TV, Triple Homicide
(credit: CBS)

DENVER (CBS4) – Police say they have launched a triple homicide investigation near the RTD Park-N-Ride at Broadway and Interstate 25 in Denver. They say there are three adult victims who were found dead.

denver police investigation 1 Denver Triple Homicide: 3 Found Dead Near Light Rail Station

(credit: CBS)

The investigation into the crime was launched in the early afternoon on Thursday, according to Denver Police.

The investigation is taking place on the northwest side of the intersection of South Broadway and East Ohio Avenue.

So far there’s no word on any suspects in the case.

denver police investigation 2 Denver Triple Homicide: 3 Found Dead Near Light Rail Station

(credit: CBS)

Denver police said they will hold a news conference at 3 p.m. to share more details about the investigation.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s