DENVER (CBS4) – Police say they have launched a triple homicide investigation near the RTD Park-N-Ride at Broadway and Interstate 25 in Denver. They say there are three adult victims who were found dead.

The investigation into the crime was launched in the early afternoon on Thursday, according to Denver Police.

The investigation is taking place on the northwest side of the intersection of South Broadway and East Ohio Avenue.

UPDATE: The outdoor death investigation at S. Broadway and Ohio has been declared a homicide. Three adult victims. #DPD will brief media/public at 3 PM. #Denver — Denver Police Dept. (@DenverPolice) August 9, 2018

So far there’s no word on any suspects in the case.

Denver police said they will hold a news conference at 3 p.m. to share more details about the investigation.