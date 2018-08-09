BRECKENRIDGE, Colo. (CBS4) – The Colorado Operation Game Thief organization has increased the award for information which leads to the arrest of who shot and killed two mountain goats, thanks to a concerned community.

The goats were killed on July 3 about three miles up the Quandary Peak trail. They were found the next day. The mountain goats, young males, were found about 40 yards away from each other, according to officials.

“Nothing was taken, no meat, no trophies were taken,” Ferrell said. “It looks like something someone did for their own fun.”

The reward now sits at $15,000. Anyone with information can call or email Operation Game Thief at 1-877-265-6648 (1-877-COLO-OGT). Callers or emailers may remain anonymous if they choose.

The offenders could face a fine of up to $22,000 total or one year in prison or both.