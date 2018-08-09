THORNTON, Colo. (CBS4) – Agents are conducting a drug bust in Thornton as part of a series of busts across the Denver metro area.

Copter4 video of the police operation showed a group of people in handcuffs sitting in a driveway while agents with white suits on lined up dozens and dozens of marijuana plants outside the home.

Large amounts of marijuana are being removed from this home on Adams Street. Multiple people in handcuffs are sitting on the driveway. pic.twitter.com/6owZ7NdbaV — Tori Mason (@ToriMasonTV) August 9, 2018

The bust is taking place in the Eastlake neighborhood near the intersection of East 123rd Drive and Adams Street.

So far it’s not clear who owns the home.

Authorities haven’t revealed the locations of all the other busts that are taking place Thursday morning.