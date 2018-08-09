  • CBS4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    09:00 AMRachael Ray
    10:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    11:00 AMThe Young and the Restless
    12:00 PMCBS4 News at Noon
    12:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Adams County, Local TV, Marijuana Bust, Thornton

THORNTON, Colo. (CBS4) – Agents are conducting a drug bust in Thornton as part of a series of busts across the Denver metro area.

Copter4 video of the police operation showed a group of people in handcuffs sitting in a driveway while agents with white suits on lined up dozens and dozens of marijuana plants outside the home.

The bust is taking place in the Eastlake neighborhood near the intersection of East 123rd Drive and Adams Street.

bust 2 Police Bust Major Marijuana Grow Operation In Thornton

(credit: CBS)

So far it’s not clear who owns the home.

bust 1 Police Bust Major Marijuana Grow Operation In Thornton

(credit: CBS)

Authorities haven’t revealed the locations of all the other busts that are taking place Thursday morning.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s