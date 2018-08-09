FRANKTOWN, Colo. (CBS4) – Both firefighters have been released from the hospital following a rollover crash Tuesday night in a water tanker truck. The truck crashed through a fence while on its way to help out Douglas County firefighters at 7:40 p.m. Tuesday.

The crash happened near the intersection of Highway 105 and Wolfensberger Road.

Two firefighters were airlifted to the hospital. Both have been released to recover at home.

They also added a thanks to the community for its outpouring of love.

The Colorado State Patrol is looking into the cause of the crash.