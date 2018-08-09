DENVER (CBS4)– The Denver Police Department is debuting a new “Use of Force” policy that is designed to increase public trust.

The new policy encourages officers to de-escalate a situation that will both increase trust and of the officer’s safety.

Denver Police Chief Paul Pazen says the new policy will also increase accountability.

“Just because an officer can use force, doesn’t mean an officer should use force,” said Pazen.

The plan is to train officers using virtual reality so they can play out different scenarios.