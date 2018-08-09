BREAKING NEWSTriple homicide investigation underway near Denver light rail station
Officer Cem Duzel (Colorado Springs Police Department)

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4)– The Colorado Springs police officer who was critically injured in a shooting one week ago continues to fight.

The police department posted on Facebook this message on Thursday: “Cem continues to fight!! He is still critical, but stable after some intense medical interventions yesterday. We are happy to report Cem is taking some breaths on his own.

“Cem’s family is humbled and appreciative for all of the kind messages of encouragement and support from our department and the community.”

Officer Cem Duzel was shot in the line of duty on Aug. 2. He’s still in critical condition, but stable.

RELATED: Denver Police Visit Officer Cem Duzell In Hospital

Duzel and other officers were responding to a shots fired call when they were confronted by a man with a gun. That man, Karrar Noaman Al Khammasi, 31, was also shot and sent to the hospital where he remains.

Al Khammasi, the refugee charged in the shooting was set for deportation before the federal court ruling on immigration law.

If you are interested in making a donation to help Officer Duzel and his family during this difficult time, you can call 719-634-0058. You can also mail donations to the Colorado Springs at 516 N. Tejon Street, Colorado Springs, CO 80903.

