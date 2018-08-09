DENVER (CBS4)– The Colorado Rockies hit the field with some younger players for a fantasy camp like no other.

The children from Special Olympics Colorado got to meet the players and learn some of their trademark plays.

“You can see today the field is an adaptive field, obviously our kids have disabilities, so this gives them an opportunity to participate. The ball they have is a wiffle ball, it’s a little bit softer, a little bit lighter. The bats are the same, small, a little bit lighter, so they’re drills that kind of cater to them,” said Chaka Sutton with Special Olympics Colorado.

Carlos Gonzalez, Ryan McMahon and Yency Almonte were just some of the Rockies players who were at the fantasy camp.